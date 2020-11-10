Hrithik Roshan took his social media page to wish his cousin Pashmina Roshan on her birthday. Pashmina is music composer Rajesh Roshan's daughter. Hrithik shared a video of the young diva, where she's dancing on Bajirao Mastani song "Mohe Rang Do Laal" which featured Deepika Padukone. It is clear that she's got the filmy genes. The Krrish actor wrote, "You are a STAR my dear Pashmina . On screen and off ! Happy Birthday to a source of pure joy and laughter! Love you (sic)" Hrithik Roshan To Play The Role Of A Spy In His Hollywood Debut?

The post almost seems like that the Roshans are ready launch yet another family member in the film industry. In 2019, several reports suggested that Pashmina will make her Bollywood debut in 2020 with a film by a big banner and not a home production. If the reports were true, the pandemic seems to have sent the plans crashing.

Well, if we look into the past, the reports about Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and even Ananya Panday's debut started doing the rounds years before the D-day actually arrived for the actresses. So, while Pashmina seems Bollywood ready, it might be years before the audience sees her on the screen. Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Roshan Tests COVID-19 Negative, Rakesh Roshan Confirms the Good News.

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Wish For Pashmina Here:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was lasts seen in YRF's War, which reiterated why he is a superstar. On the horizon, Hrithik has no official movie announcements yet. But the actor is said to have started working on Krrish 4. Rumour has it that he might also star in a web-series soon, which could be the desi remake of The Night Manager.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).