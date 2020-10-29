On October 22, 2020, it was reported that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s wife Pinkie Roshan has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Since then, she has been quarantining at home and was asymptomatic. Well, now as per the latest reports, Pinkie has finally recovered from the deadly virus and is COVID-19 free. Yes, you read that right! Rakesh Roshan confirmed this piece of good news to ETimes. Not talking much, he simply revealed, “She is fine now, all negative by God's Grace.” Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, when Pinkie had contracted the disease, she had confirmed the same news to the portal and said, “This time, about a week ago, I tested COVID-19 positive borderline. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let's hope it will be negative.” Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Roshan Shares a Cryptic Post on Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor is currently quarantining at his beachside flat whereas his dad is at their Khandala farmhouse. Also, it was just a few weeks ago, when Pinkie celebrated her 66th birthday. Meanwhile, recently it's been reported that Hrithik has bought two new apartments worth Rs 97.5 crore at Juhu-Versova link road. Stay tuned!

