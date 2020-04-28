Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Latest ‘Hera Pheri’ on TikTok Will Have You ROFLing In No Time (Watch Video)

Ibrahim Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is one good-looking lad. Why do we say this? As be it his hot physique or cute childhood pictures, the starkid can make any girl go weak on her knees. And amid lockdown, another thing which grabbed our attention is that Ibrahim is also amazing at cracking jokes. He does this 'knock knock' videos with his sister, Sara Ali Khan and must say they are super hilarious. All that being said, seems like Ibrahim is all ready for Bollywood as his latest TikTik video in which he is imitating Raju and Babu Rao from comedy flick Hera Pheri is pure gold. Ibrahim Ali Khan's Latest TikTok Video Proves He Has Inherited Acting Skills From Dad Saif Ali Khan!

In the video, we can see Ibrahim lip-synching to one of the best scenes from Hera Pheri where he plays both the roles of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The video starts with Ibrahim enacting Raju's dialogue and later he turns into Babu Rao. Not to miss, the boy also does not give a miss to style here and is seen in a casual look while playing Kumar whereas wears specs and a cap while playing Babu Rao. It's a fun video. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Get Their Picasso Genes From Dad Saif Ali Khan and Here's Proof (View Pic).

Check Out Ibrahim Ali Khan's Video Below:

We are totally in love with Ibrahim's acting prowess. Meanwhile, this is not the first time the boy has entertained his fans, as he is a regular on Instagram and often teases one and all with some cool videos and pictures of himself. For the uninitiated, Ibrahim is Taimur Ali Khan's step-brother and is a son of Saif and Amrita Singh. Stay tuned!