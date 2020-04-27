Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Get Their Picasso Genes From Dad Saif Ali Khan and Here's Proof (View Pic)

Ibrahim Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan is a carbon copy of his old man Saif Ali Khan and there is no denying that fact. However, his 'bachpan ka photo' will prove it to you that if pap culture existed during Ibrahim's childhood, he would have been as big a star that his brother Taimur is, in today's times, not to mention that fact of Ibrahim resembling Saif to the T. And its not just Papa Saif's looks that the 6-pack flaunting star kid has inherited. He and Taimur both have one more thing in common and it is their painting skills. Ibrahim Ali Khan's Latest TikTok Video Proves He Has Inherited Acting Skills From Dad Saif Ali Khan!.

Looks like Saif Ali Khan's entire khandaan has been making the most of the on-going lockdown. Saif and Taimur have been painting the town... oops.... their house with all shades of colours available, with Kareena chronicling her husband and son's artistic side. However, this latest picture posted by one of Saif's family members, proves that this 'Khan'daan has the artist streak in their genes. #QuaranTimDiaries: Taimur Follows in Papa Saif Ali Khan's Footsteps, Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan Urges Her Kid to Do As He Pleases (View Post).

Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage with Amrita Singh, recently took to social media to post a picture of his mini-me, in an adorable night suit, with his hands covered in paint. Talk about 'daag ache hai' here.

Check Out Ibrahim's Post Below:

While the kid's goofy grin is all we needed to make our working day better, he reminded us of his little brother Taimur Ali Khan. The only difference here is that while Tim's momma calls him the 'in-house Picasso', Ibrahim referred to himself as 'Picasso Jr'. Its all in the genes now, isn't it?