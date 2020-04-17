Ibrahim Ali Khan's Latest TikTok Video Proves He Has Inherited Acting Skills From Dad Saif Ali Khan!

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ibrahim Ali Khan has surprisingly been quite active on social media for a while. A couple of years ago, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son was extremely camera shy. Although, his sister Sara Ali Khan was pretty much enthusiastic about facing the camera right from the beginning, Ibrahim's case was different. However, now the handsome young guy is super goofy on TikTok and Instagram and not to forget-exactly like Saif!

The star-kid recently posted a funny video where he is interacting with a character (both played by him). The comedy scene had him play two different roles and both were hilarious. In fact, it might just give you a nostalgia ride to Saif's Kal Ho Naa Ho or Hum Tum days! Check out the video below.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Video

It is yet a huge confusion whether Ibrahim indeed wants a filmy career or something else. Also, it is said that he wants to try his hand on cricket first as he is largely inspired by his grand father, late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi. However, it is also true that he has a good scope in acting area as he has inherited the talent from his parents just like his sister. Well, looking at this video, we would definitely want him to try his luck in atleast one film!