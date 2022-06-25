If you happen to be Bollywood buff, then tonight you'll be served entertainment at its best. Talking on the same lines, the 22nd Edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), which took place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with many B-townies in attendance from June 2 to 4 is all set to air today on television. Yeah, you read that right! Right from green carpet appearances to the star-studded show, get ready for an extravaganza like never before. For starters, it's Salman Khan who has turned host for the show. IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal And Kriti Sanon Win Top Acting Honours; Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah Wins Best Picture.

Just in case, you ain't aware where, when and how to watch IIFA 2022, fret not, we have got you covered. Check out all the deets about IIFA below. Shershaah Wins Big at IIFA 2022; Karan Johar Is Proud as His Film Starring Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Bags Six Awards.

When and Where to Watch IIFA 2022?

This time, IIFA 2022 will air on Colors TV on June 25 i.e today. The star-studded show will be broadcasted on the channel at 8 PM IST. FYI, the green carpet will start from 6 PM IST. Excited?

Watch IIFA 2022 Promo:

Who Are Performing at IIFA 2022?

Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi and Divya Khosla Kumar are a few names who are all set to stage on fire at the awards show. While the list of performers on IIFA Rocks include Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, among others.

Who Are IIFA 2022 Hosts?

The main IIFA event will be hosted by Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. While IIFA Rocks event will see Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana turn emcees.

So, are you ready to witness the biggest awards show ever? Tell us in the comment section below. See ya!

