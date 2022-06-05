The 2022 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards concluded on June 4 in Abu Dhabi. The star-studded event honoured some of the finest works in Bollywood. The 22nd edition of IIFA saw some of the leading celebs in attendance. From Salman Khan, AR Rahman, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and many others attended the gala affair. IIFA Awards 2022 also honoured some of the best works. Vicky Kaushal won the best actor award for Sardar Udham, whereas Kriti Sanon won the best actress award for her role in Mimi. Sidharth Malhotra’s film Shershaah won the best picture award. Let’s take a look at the complete list of IIFA 2022 winners. IIFA Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor And Other Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Abu Dhabi For The Grand Event (View Pics).

Performance in a Leading Role Male – Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

Performance in a Leading Role Female – Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Direction for a masterpiece movie – Vishnu Varadhan for Shershaah

Best Picture – Shershaah

Best Playback Singer Male – Jubin Nautiyal for “Raataan Lambiyan”

Best Playback singer female – Asees Kaur for “Raataan Lambiyan”

Best Lyrics – Kausar Munir for “Lehra Do”

Music Direction – AR Rahman and Shershaah composers Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani

Best Debut Male – Ahaan Shetty for Tadap

Best Debut Female – Sharvari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Story Original – Anurag Basu for Ludo

Best Story Adapted – 83

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male – Pankaj Tripathi for Ludo

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Female – Sai Tamhankar for Mimi

IIFA 2022 Complete Winners List

Here's the full list of the winners who took home the IIFA award for their outstanding performances. Read Now - https://t.co/4pgMClngS1 pic.twitter.com/VAeQWuhswH — IIFA (@IIFA) June 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)