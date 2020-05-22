Ileana D'Cruz is Missing Her Deep Sea Diving Days Amid Lockdown and We Bet Her Throwback Picture Will Make You Crave For the Blue Waters Too!

Ileana D'Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown is surely making us crave for the outdoors more than before. The lockdown has forced everyone to take a trip down memory lane and take a look at their old travel photos and reminiscing those old days. Actor Ileana D'Cruz has been giving us all beachy vibes as she has been posting throwbacks from some amazing locations. Recently, the actress sent Instagram into a meltdown with her picture in a white monokini as she looked super hot. In her latest post, we can see D'Cruz taking a dive as she shared a snap from her deep-sea diving experience. On World Earth Day 2020, Ileana D'Cruz Shares a Sultry Pic in a Bikini From Her Beach Vacation.

Taking to Instagram, Ileana shared a gorgeous snap and wrote, "How I miss this feeling." The actress' post received a lot of love from fans who couldn't get their eyes off this beautiful picture. Fans of the actress were impressed with her choice of adventure sports. If you happen to go through Ileana's profile though, you'll realise that she is a water baby and loved having a fun time at the beachside.

Check Out Ileana D'Cruz's Post Here:

Not long ago, D'Cruz had also shared a picture from a white sand beach where she was seen chilling in a hammock, sporting a gorgeous black bikini. The picture was from Havelock Island, Andaman and sharing the same, she wrote, "Grateful, always." Ileana D'Cruz Shares a Stunning Throwback Picture Sporting a White Bikini and It's Treat For Your Eyes (View Pic).

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in the multi-starrer comedy, Pagalpanti and will be next seen in Kookie Gulati's biographical crime-drama Big Bull.