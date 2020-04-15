Ileana D'Cruz Shares a Stunning Throwback Picture Sporting a White Bikini and It's Treat For Your Eyes (View Pic)

Ileana D'Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus quarantine is forcing everyone to revisit their old pictures and videos and it has been that time when everyone on social media has been taking a trip down memory lane. Actress Illeana D'Cruz also recently took to Instagram to post an old picture of herself looking stunning in a white bikini. The actress cleverly compared the picture to the current situation of quarantining without pants in her caption. Fashion Face-Off: Ileana D’Cruz or Neha Sharma in a Humming Way Bralette? Whose Gorgeous Layering Game Was Better?

Illeana's throwback picture shows her in quite a different avatar with short hair. The Pagalpanti actress shared the stunning snap with a caption saying, "Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants." We loved the white ruffle bikini and have to say Ileana totally rocked it. Looks like the actress is missing the beachy vibes amid this quarantine. Ileana D'Cruz Looks Sexy in a Black Bikini and Sarong in This New Batch of Pictures.

Check Out Ileana's D'Cruz's Post Here:

Ileana has been keeping her fans posted on all the activities she's up to amid the lockdown with her Instagram posts. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a photo of some red wine, a book by Ruskin Bond and tea light candles placed on a table. She captioned the photo as, “now ready for date night with my girls." It looks like D'Cruz enjoyed a good time with her friends via. video call. We certainly hope the actress continues to post more such amazing throwback pictures too!