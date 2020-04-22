On World Earth Day 2020, Ileana D'Cruz Shares a Sultry Pic in a Bikini From Her Beach Vacation

Ileana D'Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lockdown has got the Bollywood celebs just step aside for a while. As everyone is right now at home, they have nothing much concrete to do. In such times, Instagram and some love on it comes handy. Throwbacks are naturally the new cool. On World Earth Day today, most of them are posting their old pictures as a tribute to the day. Ileana shared her sexy pic in a bikini. World Earth Day 2020: Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha and More Share Beautiful Posts Celebrating Mother Nature (View Pics and Videos).

The Barfi actress is seen flaunting her hot bod as she rests on a hammock on a beach. Wearing black bikini and a matching cap, she is all smiles for the camera. Check out the picture below.

Ileana D'Cruz

View this post on Instagram Grateful, always. 🖤 #earthday A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Apr 22, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

Earth day is celebrated to remind ourselves the value and significance of protecting mother nature. Other actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar to took to the social media to celebrate the cause. TV stars too wished the fans on this occasion. Indeed, it is fun to watch the celebs adding some colour in the gloomy atmosphere that is seen right now. Also, what could be a better time to re-asses the damage done to the earth and think about fixing it, atleast now! The netizens are also flooding Twitter with beautiful nature related post. Stay tuned for more updates.