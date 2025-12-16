Dhurandhar is proving that strong word of mouth can work wonders even after a massive opening week. The Aditya Dhar–directed spy thriller has stayed rock-solid on day 11, showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Instead of dipping after the weekend, the film maintained impressive weekday momentum, with packed evening and night shows across several centres. ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Aditya Dhar’s Spy Action Film Starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna Crosses INR 550 Crore Mark Worldwide!

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has now collected INR 379 crore net in India, officially entering the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films domestically. Globally, the film has reached INR 588 crore, and trade experts believe it is on track to cross INR 600 crore within a day. On Monday alone, the film added INR 29 crore to its India total, with an overall occupancy of 42.35%, which is strong for a weekday. Morning shows began at 21.75%, but footfalls picked up rapidly through the day. Afternoon occupancy stood at 40.74%, while evening and night shows climbed to 51.17% and 55.75%, reflecting sustained audience interest. With no major releases until later this week, Dhurandhar is making the most of its clear theatrical run. ‘Dhurandhar’: Film Triggers Political Storm As Parties Spar Over Propaganda, Terrorism and Creative Freedom

For Ranveer Singh, the film marks a major career milestone. Dhurandhar has now surpassed Padmaavat to become his biggest domestic box office hit. It is also a career-high grosser for several members of the ensemble cast. Internationally, the film has overtaken Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, one of the year’s earlier blockbusters. The film has also earned strong critical praise. News18 awarded it four stars, noting, “Dhurandhar is definitely about testosterone-pumped spies who suffer silently and about the cost of wars. At the same time, it’s emotionally rich and gritty… this cinematic marathon is absolutely worth your time.”

