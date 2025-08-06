Bollywood’s newest rising star Ahaan Panday is not just making waves on screen, but off it too. The actor, who recently made a powerful debut with Saiyaara, was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai this week and his grounded nature stole the show. On Tuesday evening, Ahaan was seen stepping out casually dressed in a blue hoodie and jeans. Though he initially wore a face mask to keep things low-key, fans and photographers quickly recognised the star outside a popular restaurant. Are ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Secretly Vacationing in Bali Amid Their Romantic Musical’s Blockbuster Success? Viral Social Media Videos Hint So – WATCH.

Ahaan Panday Candid Moment With Media



Despite all the attention, Ahaan remained calm and friendly. When congratulated on the success of Saiyaara, he smiled warmly, placed a hand on his heart, and sincerely thanked the media. Not only did he pose for pictures, but he also clicked selfies with several paparazzi, leaving everyone impressed with his down-to-earth vibe.

Ahaan Panday Clicks Pictures With Fan



‘Saiyaara’: Ahaan Panday’s Blockbuster Debut

Ahaan’s debut film, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, is already being hailed as one of 2025’s biggest cinematic successes. The romantic drama, which follows the story of Krish Kapur, a passionate yet hot-headed musician has struck a chord with audiences across the country. His on-screen chemistry with Aneet Padda, who plays the poetic and inspiring Vaani, has earned widespread praise. The film beautifully explores how love and music can transform lives, but also how fate can throw unexpected challenges along the way. It’s a tale of passion, connection, and emotional highs and lows. Matching Beanies Spark Dating Buzz? ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Cosy Photos Leave Fans in a Complete Flutter (View Post)

Paparazzi Congratulates Ahaan Panday for 'Saiyaara' Success



‘Saiyaara’ Ranks 2nd in 2025 Box Office

According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara has officially crossed the INR 300 crore mark in India, with a total of over INR 304 crore collected by Day 19. That’s a huge win for a debut-led film and places Saiyaara as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, behind Chhaava, which leads with INR 807.91 crore worldwide. Even more impressively, Saiyaara has now outperformed lifetime box office collections of major hits like Hrithik Roshan’s War INR 471 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (NR 454 crore).

