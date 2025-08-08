Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have kept away from the limelight ever since the release of their big-screen debut, Saiyaara. The young actors are letting their work speak for itself instead of utilising the recognition. The romantic musical directed by Mohit Suri, which released on July 18, has gone on to become one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema in 2025, already crossing the INR 500 crore mark globally. Amid the Saiyaara's blockbuster success, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were recently spotted in Mumbai, where a very cute moment unfolded between the two, sparking dating rumours. Box Office: ‘Saiyaara’ Surpasses INR 500 Crore, Mohit Suri Calls It ‘Divine Intervention’; Says Aditya Chopra Knew Film Would Be a Hit.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Step Out Together for Shopping

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made a rare appearance together in Mumbai on Thursday (August 7) amid the blockbuster box office run of their film. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, the young actors were seen stepping out for shopping. The viral video showed Ahaan and Aneet coming out of a luxury brand's showroom in Mumbai. We could also see Ahaan's mom, Deanne Panday, accompanying the duo.

Both actors tried to keep a low profile as they were seen wearing face masks. They were surrounded by their security as they left the store. For the outing, Ahaan wore a black jacket and blue jeans, while Aneet was seen in a sky blue shirt and denim pants. What made the moment special was a sweet gesture by our Krish Kapoor. Ahaan extended his arm and offered to hold Aneet's hand. However, Aneet, who seemed to be aware of the cameras focusing on them, did not hold his hand. This cute moment has gone viral on social media.

Ahaan Panday’s Sweet Gesture Towards His ‘Saiyaara’ Co-Star Aneet Padda – Watch Video

Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra IRL

After several videos capturing the cute moment between Ahaan and Aneet went viral, netizens took to the comment section to share their feelings (basically ship the two). Netizens are going gaga over their chemistry, calling them Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra (Character names of the duo in Saiyaara) in real life. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Made for each other. No nazar to them." Another wrote, "Krish Kapoor hasn't left the role yet in this video." ‘PR Team Went a Little Overboard’: ‘Saiyaara’ Actor Varun Badola Reveals Viral Theatre Reactions to Ahaan Panday–Aneet Padda’s Romantic Musical Were a Promotional Stunt.

Netizens Go Gaga Over Video of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Latest Public Outing

Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saiyaara follows the story of emerging musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and innocent writer Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda) who suffers from alzheimer's. The movie recently crossed INR 300 crore in India has collected over INR 500 crore globally.

