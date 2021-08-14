India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. This day is always very special for every Indians, as the country remembers the struggles of every freedom fighters who fought for our nation. This year, as the day fell on Sunday, it's going to be a lovely weekend for every movie lovers to sit back at home and watch some patriotic films of Bollywood. To mark the special day, there are several movies to look back and watch like Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, Akshay Kumar's Kesari and many more. Shershaah Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra's Earnest Performance Shines in This Decent Retelling of Captain Vikram Batra's Heroics.

The biographical or historical movies on Indian history are always emotional, inspiring, strong and motivating. This year, new movie entries before Independence Day are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah and Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. Bhuj - The Pride of India Movie Review: Ajay Devgn’s War Drama Is Cacophony of Loud Jingoism, Bad Editing and Direction (LatestLY Exclusive).

Here are the five patriotic Bollywood movies to watch on this Independence Day:

Shershaah (2021)

Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah is the perfect watch for this Independence Day, as the biographical war film just dropped on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. The film traces the life long journey of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. The chocolate boy of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra absolutely nailed his part as a strong Indian Army Ofiicer. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the flick also stars Kiara Advani as Vikram's girlfriend. Shershaah is a complete treat for Sidharth's fans as this is the first time, he was seen in such a tough character with voice of patriotism.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl ( 2020)

Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Where to watch: Netflix

Janhvi Kapoor's biopic on Gunjan Saxena is a coming of age drama which revolves around the first Indian Air Force woman officer who served in 1999's Kargil war and rescued several Indian soldiers. The inspiring life story of The Kargil Girl gives us a moment to remember her great contribution to our nation. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. This movie has an amazing message that portrays women empowerment and how a woman is no less than a man when it's about our Mother India.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Where to watch: ZEE5

Vicky Kaushal's action film is a perfect watch for this Independence Day, if you are into war movies. The film revolves around the surgical strike executed by the Indian Army on suspected militants who attacked an army base in 2016 at Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the flick also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari in key roles. To revisit the film, one dialogue that keeps the whole Indian Army in power till the end is - "How is the Josh? - High Sir."

Kesari (2019)

Akshay Kumar in Kesari (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar's action-war film Kesari is based on the real-life historical Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans back in 1897. The heroism by Akshay and the group of Sikhs who fought together for secular India has been an emotional roller-coaster ride. Directed by the popular Punjabi filmmaker Anurag Singh, the movie stars Parineeti Chopra in the female lead. The movie bagged special attention from audience for its heart touching songs.

Raazi (2018)

Alia Bhatt in Raazi (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Meghna Gulzar's directorial Raazi is a spy-thriller film based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, an Indian raw agent, who is married into a family of military officials in Pakistan, to spy for the Indian army due to 1971's Indo-Pak War. The movie features Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. Alia's power-packed performance as Sehmat in the film gets all attention, as she was best on her shoes.

