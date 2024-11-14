Childhood is all about innocence, truthfulness and finding happiness in small things. For those who have grown up watching Bollywood movies in India, this one's for you. Children’s Day is the perfect occasion to gather the family for an uplifting Bollywood movie marathon. Bollywood has a treasure trove of films that captivate children’s imaginations, offering everything from adventure and comedy to heartwarming lessons about kindness, courage, and family bonds. Let's celebrate Children’s Day 2025 on November 14 with the best Hindi movies for children. Bring the inner child in you out and join in the fun! Treat the little ones to a journey through some of Bollywood’s best family-friendly films. Children’s Day Costume Ideas for Fancy Dress Competition: Creative Ways To Dress Your Kid As Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru To Celebrate Bal Diwas in India (See Pics and Videos).

Bollywood Children’s Day Films for 2025

On Children’s Day 2025, here are a few must-watch Bollywood classics and contemporary gems that will leave both children and adults entertained and inspired.

1. 'Taare Zameen Par' (2007)

Directed by Aamir Khan, this film is a heartfelt exploration of childhood struggles. It follows the journey of Ishaan Awasthi (Darsheel_Safary), a young boy with dyslexia, as he finds his way with the help of a compassionate teacher, played by Aamir Khan.

2. 'Koi... Mil Gaya' (2003)

This sci-fi adventure starring Hrithik Roshan tells the story of a young man who befriends an alien, Jadoo. With its fun-filled plot and endearing characters, the film is a hit with children, touching on themes of kindness and acceptance.

3. 'Stanley Ka Dabba' (2011)

A simple yet impactful story about a young boy (Partho Gupte) with a zest for life, Stanley Ka Dabba takes audiences on an emotional ride, encouraging empathy and gratitude.

4. 'The Blue Umbrella' (2005)

The Blue Umbrella is a charming Bollywood film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, based on Ruskin Bond's novella of the same name. It’s a delightful story that appeals to children and adults alike, offering a blend of innocence, fantasy, and meaningful life lessons.

5. 'Makdee' (2002)

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Makdee is a spooky adventure that follows the story of Chunni (Shweta Prasad), a mischievous girl who encounters a witch (played by Shabana Azmi) living in a haunted mansion. The film shows Chunni’s bravery as she tries to save her twin sister. It’s a great choice for kids who love a little mystery!

From the emotional journey in Taare Zameen Par to the enchanting world of The Blue Umbrella, these films go beyond just entertainment.

So, this Children's Day (November 14) enjoy these Bollywood films and skip OTT movies for some time, because old is always gold. Happy Children's Day 2025!

