Children's Day, or Bal Diwas, is celebrated on November 14 every year in India. This year, Children's Day 2025 falls on Friday. The day is marked to remember Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. It is said that he was extremely fond of children and was fondly called Chacha Nehru (Uncle Nehru). The politician and key figure in the national independence movement believed that children should be carefully nurtured, as they are the pillars of the nation and citizens of tomorrow. Hence, Children's Day is celebrated every year to honour our future nation-builders. This is a day to embrace our inner child. Children’s Day: From Aamir Khan’s ‘Taare Zameen Par’ to Shabana Azmi’s ‘Makdee’, Here Are a Few Bollywood Movies To Make You Feel Like a Kid Again.

Children's Day is celebrated with much joy and enthusiasm across the country, and special programmes are conducted for school-going children. Bollywood songs have always added a special touch to every occasion, and Children's Day is no exception. Let's explore some evergreen Bollywood songs that celebrate the innocence of childhood.

1. ‘Nanha Munna Raahi Hoon Desh Ka Sipahi Hoon’ From ’Son of India' (1962) - Watch Video:

This patriotic song from the 1962 film Son of India, directed by Mehboob Khan, tells the story of a young boy named Gopal (Sajid Khan) who explores the dangerous world of grown-ups. Sung by Shanti Mathur, the music for the "Nanha Munna Raahi Hoon Desh Ka Sipahi Hoon" is composed by Naushad Ali. Gopal expresses his love for his nation in the song, which is considered iconic till today.

2. ‘Lakdi Ki Kaathi’ From ‘Masoom’ (1983) - Watch Video:

Another iconic song celebrating the innocence of children is "Lakdi Ki Kaathi" from director Shekhar Kapur's debut film, Masoom. Sung by Gauri Bapat, Gurpreet Kaur and Vanita Mishra and with music by RD Burman, the legendary Gulzar penned the lyrics to this cheerful track. The song features joyous moments between siblings Rahul (Jugal Hansraj), Pinky (Urmila Matondkar) and Minni (Aradhana).

3. ‘Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu’ From ‘Aradhana’ (1969) - Watch Video:

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by SD Burman, "Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu" from Aradhana showcases the magical bond between a mother and child. The film stars Rajesh Khanna in dual roles along with Sharmila Tagore.

4. ‘Chota Bacha Jaan Ke Humko Na Samjhana Re’ From ‘Masoom’ (1996) - Watch Video:

This song, featuring Omkar Kapoor and sung by Aditya Narayan, is all about those mischievous kids you don’t want to mess with. The track is so iconic that even Gen Z would vibe to it just as much. So what are you waiting for? This Children's Day, let's go "Dubi Dubi Dab Dab!"

5. ‘Bum Bum Bole’ From ‘Taare Zameen Par’ (2007) - Watch Video:

Is it even a Children's Day celebration if your school doesn't arrange a dance performance to "Bum Bum Bole" from Taare Zameen Par? This song, sung by Shaan, not only entertains but also makes you want to dance your heart out. Beyond Shaan's golden voice, the energy that actor-director Aamir Khan brings to this song is unmatched. Composed by music director trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, "Bum Bum Bole" is a must for Children's Day celebrations and is definitely our favourite on the list! Aamir Khan Found Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Train Scene ‘Really Funny’, Says ‘Young Actors Must Have Got Really Upset’ (Watch Video).

These were our top picks for Bollywood songs for Children's Day 2025. Here's wishing everyone a happy Children's Day!

