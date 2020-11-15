Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship is blooming and how. Alia has been warmly welcomed into Ranbir's family and is seen at all major family functions as well. Not just that, Ranbir's mother Neetu Singh and Alia also share a great camaraderie and we think she has already accepted Alia as her daughter-in-law. The two are now reportedly living together and are having the best time of their lives during the lockdown. The two even celebrated Diwali together, pictures of which are going viral on the internet. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Re-imagined as Hermione Granger and Harry Potter by AIB is Lame but Funny.

While Alia did not share any picture from this intimate Diwali celebration with Ranbir, the pictures from the get together somehow made it online. We see Ranbir and Alia happily posing in these pictures and are looking like an absolute power couple. Alia's cook - Carol Dias shared the pictures with the couple as well, giving us a sneak peek into the party.

Ranbir is seen dressed in a red kurta and black pants in the pictures, while Alia was looking gorgeous in a black Anarkali dress and statement earrings. The duo posed with their staff during the party as well. The two were giving away solid couple goals and after seeing the pictures, you will agree with us too. Brahmastra Song LEAKED! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Groove On This Melodious Peppy Track.

Check Out the Pictures Here:

Ranbir Kapoor Looking Dapper

Apart from wooing the audience with their off charming chemistry, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The couple will be seen romancing each other in this sci-fi drama. Set for a release in 2021, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

