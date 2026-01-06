Actor Naveen Kaushik, who shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, has opened up about their off-screen equation during the shoot. Speaking in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Naveen dismissed long-standing speculation about alleged friction between the former couple. ‘Dhurandhar!! Brilliant, EPIC’: Shobhaa De’s ‘Off the Cuff Review’ of Ranveer Singh’s Film Slams Critics, Aditya Dhar Replies With ‘Thank You So Much Ma'am’ (Watch Video)

No Drama on ‘YJHD’ Sets

Asked if there were any awkward moments or conflicts on set, Naveen said he was surprised by how smoothly things went. “Extremely professional. Honestly, I kept expecting some drama, I thought there might be a fight or something, and we’d at least get a chance to gossip! But nothing like that happened,” he said. Naveen recalled that the film’s shoot was physically demanding due to difficult locations. “We were climbing mountains, shooting in snow. Sometimes there were breaks, and the cast and crew would meet for parties,” he shared. According to him, the off-screen bond among the lead cast reflected the friendships seen on screen. “Ranbir, Deepika, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur were exactly like what you saw in the film fun, cordial, and easygoing,” he said.

Naveen Kaushik Praises Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Naveen reserved special praise for Deepika Padukone, calling her one of the most disciplined actors he has worked with. “I have never seen an actor more professional than Deepika Padukone. She’s always on time, always prepared, knows her lines, and has a smile for everyone. No tantrums, no drama,” he said. Reflecting on Ranbir’s journey from Rocket Singh to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Naveen said the actor had grown calmer and more confident. “He had seen both success and criticism, and that humbles you. By YJHD, he knew his rhythms and understood how to connect with the audience,” he explained. Naveen added that Ranbir’s curiosity and sensitivity towards co-actors stood out, making him a joy to collaborate with. Shraddha Kapoor Applauds Unsung Heroes of 'Dhurandhar', Says Technicians Give Films Their Soul (View Post)

Watch Naveen Kaushik's Full Interview:

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor Kept It Professional

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who dated between 2007 and 2010 before parting ways, later reunited on screen for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Naveen’s account suggests that despite their personal history, both actors maintained a high level of professionalism, keeping the focus firmly on the film.

