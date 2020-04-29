Irrfan Khan, Legend Gone Too Soon: Here's How You Can Watch His Last Film Angrezi Medium On Digital Platform Disney+Hotstar

Angrezi Medium Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53. The fans have woken up to this unfortunate news and it is simply difficult to process the fact. He was known for his amazing performances in various films from varied genres. The actor had charmed everyone with his flawless performances. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in February 2018. However, as he was being treated for the same, he also did a film titled as Angrezi Medium. This movie turned out to be his last movie. If you have not caught up on it, here's where you can watch.

The movie is right now streaming on the digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar. With the paid VIP membership, one can log in into the account or application on phone, and watch this wonderful film. The subscriber has to pay Rs 399 for a year for this membership and to be able to watch this film.

The movie by Homi Adajania is the sequel to the 2017 film, Hindi Medium. He received a positive response to this Saket Chaudhary film which led the makers to make a sequel. In this, he worked along with Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie revolved around a beautiful relationship between father and daughter. It showed Irrfan as a father who would go to any length to fulfill his daughter's dream. The film received critical appreciation and Irrfan's performance was as usual loved by one and all. Indeed, Irrfan Khan made the best of his last performance even and his void cannot be filled with anything or anyone.