Mumbai, April 29: On his father’s fifth death anniversary, actor Babil Khan remembered his late father Irrfan Khan and said that he was his “baba” who walked “this earth, swam the waters, marched into battles that were thrown at him regardless of his wishes.”

“Baba walked this earth, swam the waters, marched into battles that were thrown at him regardless of his wishes. He was a warrior with a heavy foot that transformed into a prophet with steps so light he could walk on air,” Babil said in a statement. He talked about how late Irrfan Khan’s performance has stayed in the hearts of the fans. ‘Logout’ Movie Review: Babil Khan Excels in This Gripping Thriller About Dark Side of Social Media Culture (LatestLY Exclusive).

Babil Khan Remembers His Father Irrfan Khan

“All of this to bring to the audience a performance that stayed in their hearts. One of those performances: Piku. Now re-releasing. Brought to you with love.” It was in 2018, when Irrfan Khan shared that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. He sought treatment in the UK for a year, and returned to India in February 2019. The late acclaimed star was then admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, where he started receiving treatment for a colon infection caused by the disease. The star passed away on April 29 aged 53 years old.

Babil took to his Instagram stories, where he mentioned that his father’s film “Piku” is set for a re-release on May 9. The film too is turning 10 this year. “Piku” was released on May 8 in 2015. The comedy drama film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan along with Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Raghubir Yadav. The megastar won his record-setting fourth National Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards. Babil Khan and Krithi Shetty Roped In for Bollywood Remake of Telugu Hit ‘Baby’ – Reports.

The film revolved around Piku, an architect and her ageing but nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee, who come close via a road trip to Kolkata despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues.

