Irrfan Khan Dies at 54: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Other Celebs Share Their Grief Over the Actor's Demise (View Tweets)
Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 54. As per a statement released by his rep, the actor was battling a rare type of cancer, when he passed away in Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was "surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about." Film director Shoojit Sircar was the first one to post about the actor's passing. The director and the actor ave worked together in the film, Piku, where Irrfan impressed the audience with his trademark deadpan sense of humour. As the news spread like wildfire, more and more celebs, whose life Irrfan has touched, started posting condolences on social media. Sonam Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra have expressed their grief.

Irrfan's mother passed away on April 25. The actor had attended the funeral over a video conference due to the nationwide lockdown due to COVID 19. Unfortunately, Irrfan will be sent off without the presence of hundreds of his industry friends and well-wishers. The updates about his funeral are yet to be shared with the media.

Here is what the friends and acquaintances of the actor from the industry are posting about his sad demise.

Irrfan And Ajay Have Worked Together In The Comedy Film, Sunday

Karan Johar

Parineeti and Irrfan Were Rumoured To Be Working In An Upcoming Film By Shoojit Sircar

Amitabh Bachchan Shared Screen Space With Irrfan In Piku

Sonam Kapoor and Irrfan Have Worked Together In The Movie Titled Thank You:

Irrfan had returned to India in September 2019 after a long treatment for his cancer in a hospital in UK. He worked on his last film, Angrezi Medium, after his return. The movie could not enjoy a long run at the theatres due to the COVID-19 lockdown.