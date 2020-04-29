Irrfan Khan Dies at 54: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Other Celebs Share Their Grief Over the Actor's Demise (View Tweets)

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 54. As per a statement released by his rep, the actor was battling a rare type of cancer, when he passed away in Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was "surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about." Film director Shoojit Sircar was the first one to post about the actor's passing. The director and the actor ave worked together in the film, Piku, where Irrfan impressed the audience with his trademark deadpan sense of humour. As the news spread like wildfire, more and more celebs, whose life Irrfan has touched, started posting condolences on social media. Sonam Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra have expressed their grief.

Irrfan's mother passed away on April 25. The actor had attended the funeral over a video conference due to the nationwide lockdown due to COVID 19. Unfortunately, Irrfan will be sent off without the presence of hundreds of his industry friends and well-wishers. The updates about his funeral are yet to be shared with the media.

Here is what the friends and acquaintances of the actor from the industry are posting about his sad demise.

Irrfan And Ajay Have Worked Together In The Comedy Film, Sunday

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

Karan Johar

Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you🙏❤️😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

Parineeti and Irrfan Were Rumoured To Be Working In An Upcoming Film By Shoojit Sircar

Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family 💙 #RIP #IrrfanKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 29, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan Shared Screen Space With Irrfan In Piku

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏 An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Sonam Kapoor and Irrfan Have Worked Together In The Movie Titled Thank You:

Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

Irrfan had returned to India in September 2019 after a long treatment for his cancer in a hospital in UK. He worked on his last film, Angrezi Medium, after his return. The movie could not enjoy a long run at the theatres due to the COVID-19 lockdown.