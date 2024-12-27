Hey there, you movie buffs! Get ready for an electrifying week at home, because an unforgettable adventure into the realm of small screen entertainment awaits you! Grab your coziest blanket, slip into your favorite holiday socks, and pour yourself a refreshing drink or a nice glass of wine. Now is the perfect moment to immerse yourself in the spectacular shows and movies just waiting to be watched. Settle into your favorite spot at home—it’s about to transform into the ultimate binge-watching paradise! Let the marathon begin! The Actor’s Roundtable – Netflix India’s YouTube Channel.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World (December 25) - The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) teams up with Joy Almondo (Nicola Coughlan) in a dazzling adventure through the Time Hotel, facing danger from time portals and a sinister plot.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (December 25) - Join James and Oliver Phelps in a magical baking competition featuring challenges inspired by the Wizarding World. The series culminates with the crowning of the first Wizards of Baking Cup champion.

Streaming on Discovery+

Origin (December 25) - Ava DuVernay adapts Isabel Wilkerson’s book exploring caste systems through a powerful cinematic lens, following journalist Isabel Wilkerson (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) on her journey through societal inequalities.

Streaming on JioCinema

Doctors (December 27) - This series explores the complicated relationship between Dr. Nitya Vasu and Dr. Ishaan Ahuja amidst personal vendettas and medical emergencies at a prominent Mumbai hospital.

Streaming on JioCinema

Khoj: Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar (December 27) - Ved searches for his missing wife, Meera, but is confronted by a woman everyone recognizes as her, leading to a psychological thriller filled with twists.

Streaming on ZEE5

Mothers’ Instinct (December 27) - A psychological thriller set in the 1960s, centred on two friends whose lives spiral out of control after a tragic accident reveals dark secrets.

Streaming on Lionsgate Play

For many, the holidays mean cozying up in a warm living area with popcorn, hot chocolate, and tasty treats to munch on. It's the perfect time to binge-watch movies and web series without worrying about early wake-up calls for work or parenting. There are so many options available on OTT platforms, making it easy to escape the New Year traffic and hustle and bustle. Just grab your favorite genre, snuggle into your comfy couch or bed, and enjoy that last week of relaxation!

