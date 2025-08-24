Amid swirling rumours about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage, their daughter Tina Ahuja has finally spoken out, calling the reports of their separation “baseless”. The internet went into overdrive on Friday after speculation resurfaced that the couple was headed for a divorce. The chatter intensified following Sunita’s emotional vlog on her YouTube channel, where she addressed the matter. Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Accuses Him of Cheating, Cruelty and Desertion in Ongoing Divorce Case – Reports.

Tina Ahuja Reacts to Govinda and Sunita Divorce Rumours

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Tina said, "It's all rumours. I don't pay attention to these rumours," adding that such talk does not affect her. When asked how her parents deal with such reports, she replied, "Kya bolun mein? He is not even in the country." Tina also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of concern: "I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love and support we have been receiving."

Govinda and Sunita Divorce Reports Resurface, Manager Calls It 'Old News'

Earlier reports claimed Sunita officially filed for divorce on December 5, 2024, at the Bandra Family Court citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. However, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, clarified that the news is not new. "This is the same old news which came out six or seven months ago. Now everything is getting settled. In a week or so everyone will hear the news," he said, adding that the family is busy preparing for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, echoed the statement, calling the recent reports "old news".

