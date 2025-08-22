Bollywood actor and politician Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja recently launched her YouTube channel. In her first video, she got emotional and shared that someone is trying to break into her marriage. If latest reports are to be believed, Sunita Ahuja has now accused Govinda of infedelity in the ongoing divorce case between the couple. Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Launches Her YouTube Channel With Signature Confidence and Charm, First Vlog Out; Netizens Feel She Should Collab With Farah Khan (Watch Video).

Sunita Ahuja Accuses Govinda of Cruelty and Cheating in Divorce Case

According to a report in Hauterrfly, Sunita Ahuja had filed a divorce ase against Govinda on December 5, 2024. According to the report, she had filed the case under section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955 which states the grounds for divorce are adultery, desertion and cruelty. The source told the portal that the court had summoned Govinda, but he did not appear until a notice was issued.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are Trying To Work Things Out

It was also revealed that the couple have been trying to work on their marriage since June 2025. The report revealed that while Sunita had been appearing in person in Court, Govinda had been largely absent. It is unclear whether the actor has been atending the counsellling session virtually.

Sunita Ahuja’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssunita (@officialsunitaahuja)

More on Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce

Speculations about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marital troubles first grabbed attention in February 2025, with rumours suggesting that the couple, who have been together for more than 37 years, may have separated. As the reports gained momentum, representatives from both sides came forward with statements. Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, hinted that Sunita's outspoken nature was the reason behind their divorce. However, Govinda's lawyer later shared that the couple had indeed filed for divorce six months ago but had sorted things out and were back together.

Sunita Ahuja also urged the media not to share unverified news about the couple and to check with her before sharing anything about them. She also requested everyone not to believe anything about the divorce if it doesn't come from them.

Sunita Ahuja’s YouTube Vlog

Sunita Ahuja recently launched her YouTube channel. In her first vlog, she visited a place very close to her heart. The Mahakali Temple in Chandigarh, to seek blessings from Goddess Kali. In the vlog, she also had a brief conversation with a pandit, where she discussed her personal life. While talking about her current state of mind, she said, "For me, everything is Matarani. She has fulfilled every wish of mine. I got married and have two kids.

She continued, "But you know what, even after all the prayers we offer, one cannot have everything good in life. Ups and downs will always be there. But I believe in Goddess Kali so much that even if someone tried to break my family, I know she is there for me. Anyone who causes me pain, Goddess Kali will punish them. It is never right to trouble a good person." Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Responds with Epic ‘Zip It’ Reaction to Paparazzi When Asked About Her Husband amid Divorce Rumours (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Sunita Ahuja’s YouTube Vlog:

Hopefully, all is well between the couple. Sunita’s behaviour in her YouTube vlog doesn’t suggest any issues in her marriage, howeveer, it is wise to wait for the couple to react to the rumours beforejumping into any conclusion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).