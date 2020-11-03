While she's gearing up to tackle different legal battles, here's a new update coming from Javed Akhtar's camp. The veteran lyricist has filed a defamation case against the actress for the accusations she hurled at him during her one too many media interactions. This includes her interviews with Republic and Pinkvilla. The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai. Javed Akhtar is miffed over how she dragged his name in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and believes her statements have affected his reputation. Kangana Ranaut's Remarks Getting Undue Importance, Says Sharad Pawar.

The interview in question here was given by the actress to Republic channel wherein she targeted Javed Akhtar by saying his gang promotes 'Islam-friendly' names in the industry. Kangana had commented on how Akhtar calls himself an atheist but in fact, his gang keeps an eye on people within the industry to check whether they are pro-Islam or not. She even added how these people filter all the 'Islam friendly' names and promote them in Bollywood. Mumbai Police Summons Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel to Appear on November 10; FIR Was Filed Against Them For Creating Communal Tension Through Social Media.

This isn't the first time when Kangana had targeted the veteran lyricist. Earlier, she had accused him of threatening her while she was waging a war against Roshans. The actress in her earlier interaction with Pinkvilla had said, “Javed Akhtar called me to his house and said that Rakesh Roshan and family are big people. If you do not apologize to them, then you will not be able to go anywhere. They will put you in jail and you will have no choice but to harm yourself. You can even think of suicide. He said all these things to me. Why did they think that if I do not apologize to Hrithik Roshan, then I will commit suicide? He shouted at me. Angry too. I was having a cucumber sitting at his house. “

Check Out the Update

Javed Akthar files criminal defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut over her remarks dragging his name to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Complaint filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/K7jjOhD5cL — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 3, 2020

Speaking about his defamation case against Kangana, a source in his interaction with SpotboyE said, “Javed sahib is very tolerant, but all these things were going on for a long time. It was necessary to take action against it. Javed Sahab has filed a defamation suit against Kangana." The source also added how he isn't willing for any settlement outside the court.

Kangana Ranaut is yet to react to these reports.

