Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandeli have landed in a soup for their controversial posts on social media. An FIR was registered against Kangana and Rangoli for allegedly trying to create communal tension through social media posts. Mumbai Police have issued summons to the sisters and they have to appear before the investigating officer on November 10, reports ANI. Kangana Ranaut and Sister Rangoli Chandel Summoned by Mumbai Police in FIR Alleging Sedition.

Mumbai Police had issued summons to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel even earlier for investigations on the same for which they had appear on October 26 and 27. The FIR registered against them were under the charges of sedition (Section 124 A) and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion (153-A) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was reportedly registered against the sisters at Mumbai’s Bandra police station as per the orders issued by the local court.

Mumbai Police summons actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli to be present before it on November 10. The summons pertain to an FIR registered against them after court orders on allegations that they tried to create a divide between communities through social media posts — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Munnawarali Sayyed, a fitness instructor and casting director, had filed the complaint. He had pointed out the actress’ comment comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Kangana Ranaut’s laywer Rizwan Siddiqui had stated earlier, “My client’s tweets are not used for spreading communal hatred. It spread due to several other reasons... There is a burden of proof on the complainant to show how the post spread communal hatred or who was affected by it. It cannot apply only by looking at the statement,” reports HT.

