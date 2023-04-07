Jeetendra is a jumping jack dancing away in his all-white ensemble is the vision you get sometimes when you talk about him. Well, that is a remarkable fashion statement, something nobody could ever replicate. That was the beauty of these eras. Every actor and actress had a distinct charm and signature style unlike the ones today who seem like replicas of each other. Anyway, coming back to Jeetendra, there's one aspect of the actor's struggle that many may not be aware of. Jeetendra started his career as a body double of a heroine. Jeetendra Recalls Working With the Late Legend Sridevi in Himmatwala.

Jeetendra confirmed this story on The Kapil Sharma Show when the host asked, "When you were struggling, you played the role of heroine’s body double. What was that story?" Admitting to the same, Jeetendra revealed, "Yes… now you think, I am a junior artist in the picture Sehra and have to do Chamchagiri of Shantaram ji, I am ready to do anything."

Jeetendra further added, "So duplicate was not found in Bikaner. You will not believe that I played a duplicate of Sandhya ji. In those days, clothes were also like that and Shantaram ji was an authentic filmmaker and neither made me an authentic girl." Throwback: Hrithik Roshan Leads The Pack Of Kids Dancing With Jeetendra In Apna Bana Lo (Watch Video).

These stories of actors and their struggles really inspire you in your life to do better.

