Throwback: Hrithik Roshan Leads The Pack Of Kids Dancing With Jeetendra In Apna Bana Lo (Watch Video)

Hrithik Roshan and Jeetendra in Apna Bana Lo song (Photo credit: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan's first brush with a camera happened with Asha, his grandfather J Om Prakash's movie. Given the fact that he is from a filmi family, Roshan got a lot of chances to be on camera. The first film which had dialogues for him was Bhagwan Dada where he played the role of the adopted son of Rajinikanth. Many of his such appearances are mentioned on his Wikipedia page but there's one song where the little Hrithik had matched steps with Jeetendra that has not been talked about much. One of his fan clubs posted a video of Hrithik with Jeetendra dancing merrily on Mai hoon Deewana mujh ko song from Apna Bana Lo. Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Franchise To Get Back Jaadu?

You can make it from the video that Hrithik was waiting for his cue to burst into the frame looking adorable. He switches to many moves and keeps looking at someone to give him cues. Check it out here...

Those who are interested to watch the full song, here it is...

Well, Hrithik always had solid dancing skills. He just got even better as an adult, both as a dance god and a Greek God!