Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, the remake of the Telugu film of the same, is all set to light up the big screens during the time of Diwali this year. It has been confirmed that the film will be releasing in theatres on November 5, 2021. It is indeed a major treat for all fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch Shahid on the big screens. It is almost after a gap of two years, after Kabir Singh, that movie buffs would be watching the handsome hunk in theatres, and all are thrilled about it. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Wraps Shooting of His Upcoming Sports Drama, Says ‘47 Days of Shoot During COVID’ Was ‘Just Unbelievable’.

Jersey, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also directed the Telugu version, will feature Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid Kapoor. Shahid would be seen playing the role of a 36-year-old cricketer, who had stopped playing the sport since a decade, but now aims to make a comeback and play for the Indian team. The film will also see Shahid’s dad, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur as his coach. We have seen pictures and videos from the practice sessions and Shahid, who portrays the character Arjun Raichand, was looking brilliant behind the scenes. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor To Take A Pay-Cut For Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Film?

Announcement On Jersey Release Date

#Jersey is presented by #AlluAravind... Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2021

Jersey is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The makers had planned to release the film in August 2020, but due to COVID-19 pandemic the production work was delayed. Also, all theatres were shut due to the pandemic and that’s why the makers decided to postpone the film’s release date. The shooting of Jersey was wrapped up by mid-December 2020.

