US-based industrialist and billionaire Rama Raju Mantena and Padmaja Mantena's daughter, Netra Mantena, has been grabbing headlines for the past few days due to her grand wedding to Vamsi Gandiraju in Udaipur. During the festivities, several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhuri Dixit, set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances. Amid this, an old video of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to dance at weddings has gone viral.

Ranveer Singh Steals the Show at Viral Udaipur Wedding

In a video from Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gandiraju's wedding going viral online, Ranveer Singh could be seen dancing his heart out at the wedding, performing to some of his most famous songs, including "Malhari" and "Aankh Marey". The actor appeared dapper in a black suit. He was seen entertaining the guests with his signature charm. Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry were the hosts of the big fat wedding.

Ranveer Singh Sets the Stage on Fire at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gandiraju’s Wedding – Watch Video

Ranveer singh dancing on ground in billionaire's wedding in Udaipur!! - If paisa fekh tamasha dekh had a face!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/qA9XLjmRN1 — Sumit (@beingsumit01) November 23, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Video Refusing To Dance at Wedding Resurfaces Online

As more videos from the star-studded Udaipur wedding continue to grab everyone’s attention, an old video of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has surfaced online, in which he can be seen looking down at actors dancing at wedding functions, as he did not want to lose his “dignity”. In an interview with Times Now from 2011, the actor firmly stated that he would never dance at weddings as it didn’t align with the values he was raised with.

He said, "I wouldn't do it because of the family I come from. Having said that, I'm not against the people who do it. But it's not the values I've been brought up with. The actor said that there is nothing wrong with it, but unlike others, money is not his motivation.

He continued, "I don't want to lose my dignity in my eyes dancing at a wedding, with people standing with a glass of alcohol, and there could be snide comments. I wouldn't want any of my family members to do it. It's a personal choice. I wouldn't do it."

Anant Ambani, son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai. During their pre-wedding festivities, Ranbir, along with his wife Alia Bhatt, had danced to several songs, including "Kesariya", "Channa Mereya" and "Show Me the Thumka", which went viral on the internet. Kapoor is a dear friend of Akash Ambani, the elder brother of Anant Ambani.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for his film Love and War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. He recently finished shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Dhurandhar.

