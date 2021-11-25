Satyameva Jayate 2 is finally here and after reading the reviews, we can safely say the movie has exceeded expectations. The first film was a banal saga about how a vigilante does a better job of eradicating evils than cops. We thought it couldn't get worse than that. But guess Milap Zaveri has proved us all wrong. Reviews suggest he has outdone himself by going completely nuts over John Abraham, three times over! While on that, there are other actors as who have tried the triple role trick to varying results. Let's have a look. Satyameva Jayate 2 Movie Review: Three John Abraham's Get Crammed Into This Terrible Migraine-Packed Masala Movie! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Kamal Haasan - Appu Raja

Appu Raja is one of our favourite Kamal Haasan movies. Here, the actor played the role of a father and also the two twins born to the latter. One of them is a dwarf.

Amitabh Bachchan - Mahaan

Amitabh Bachchan played the lawyer father and his two twin sons as well, much like Appu Raja. Only difference being, none of them was a dwarf. Of course, the story is different which is said to be a remake of Tamil film Shankar Guru.

Dilip Kumar - Bairaag

The usual trope of a father and two sons who look all the same and played by the same actor. What separates it from the rest is one of the sons is blind by birth and gets abandoned by his own father.

Mehmood - Humjoli

Mehmood played Shivram, Balram and Parshuram, all part of the same family. It's nice to know that such privileges weren't just restricted to the hero but were extended to comedians as well.

I.S Johar - Johnny Mera Naam

I.S. Johar played Pehle Ram, Dooja Ram and Teeja Ram in the Dev Anand starrer to great success. He was hilarious.

Shah Rukh Khan - English Babu Desi Mem

Shah Rukh too has a triple role movie to his name which only his die-hard fans can be fond of, no offense! Yet again, he played the father and his two sons. Guess that was the rule for triple roles in Hindi cine-world!

Riteish Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Ram Kapoor - Humshakals

Well, anybody who can endure Humshakals can definitely watch SJ2, we believe. Here too, the leads and Ram Kapoor were in triple roles. Don't ask more about the roles because we don't want to relive those painful memories.

Rajinikanth - Kochadaiyaan

Going back to the famous theme of similar looking father and sons, here too Rajinikanth was both his father and his two sons. This however wasn't the first time he did so. In John Jani Janardhan (1984), he played a triple role.

Jr NTR - Jai Luva Kusa

In a refreshing change of script, Jai Luva Kusa are identical brothers with contrasting personalities which lead them to feud often. Jr NTR did a really good job here.

