Rajinikanth's Darbar which was released last year in India during Sankranti wasn't a great success at the box office. But it seems Japan will change it all. As per the 123Telugu portal, the film has earned 230 Million Yen so far. The film had been released there a few days back and was supposed to wind up by July 21. But shows have already been extended till July 29 and apparently, it could go on till August as well.

Multiple shows are being added for superstar #Rajinikanth's #Darbar in Japan. Huge demand for tickets there. Distributors are very happy with the profits. On top of all, Fans are overwhelmed to watch #Thalaivar on big screen! #DarbarBlockbusterInJapan #ダルバール pic.twitter.com/9lxzXWFB6V — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 25, 2021

Check out a few fan reactions from Japan.

Dancing like Rajinikanth

Chumma Kizhi celebration in Japan 🤘🏻💥 There in tokyo, Olympics celebrations going on and at the Same time.. witnessing DARBAR THIRUVIZHA! Craze for this man Never Ends!#DarbarBlockbusterinJapan #ダルバール pic.twitter.com/0qIFcqephE — Stan中Vasan (@Level_Headedz) July 25, 2021

