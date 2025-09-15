Jugnuma Movie Review: A man takes frequent flights with makeshift wings. A group of nomads with hypnotic gazes. A fable about fairies from another universe that might just be real. A firefly that can light up a lamp. These are just some of the strange, mesmerising images in Raam Reddy’s surreal, magnetic, and surprisingly relevant Jugnuma, starring Manoj Bajpayee in one of his most restrained and fascinating performances. ‘Jugnuma’ Trailer Out: Filmmakers Vetri Maaran, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Raj B Shetty and Nag Ashwin Unveil Trailer of Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Film.

This is Reddy’s first Hindi-language film, nearly a decade after his acclaimed Thithi, and he chooses not to walk the easy path. Instead, he gives us a film that is both intimate and cosmic, deeply human and yet drenched in allegory - anchored by Manoj Bajpayee in one of his most quietly brilliant performances.

Premiering at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in 2024, Jugnuma has already won critical acclaim internationally, including Best Film at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival and a Special Jury Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. Now, it has finally landed in select Indian theatres, inviting audiences into its world of mystery and metaphor.

This is not a film you casually watch - it is a film you experience. Reddy’s storytelling resists easy answers, asking you to sit with discomfort and observe the slow erosion of order in a deceptively fragile paradise.

'Jugnuma' Movie Review - The Plot

Set in 1989 in the lush hills of Uttarakhand, the film is narrated by an older Mohan (Deepak Dobriyal), reflecting on a period when he worked as estate supervisor for Dev (Manoj Bajpayee), a man who owns sprawling orchards that provide livelihoods for the locals.

Watch the Trailer of 'Jugnuma':

Dev’s life appears idyllic - he lives in a large bungalow with his wife Nandini (Priyanka Bose), young son Juju (Awan Pookot), and daughter Vanya (Hiral Sidhu), home from boarding school for the summer. This fragile peace is shattered when Dev discovers a burnt tree during a morning walk. More fires soon follow, throwing his world into chaos.

'Jugnuma' Movie Review - Surreal Yet Rooted

The fires are more than just a plot device - they are a symbol. A quiet rebellion. A reminder that beneath the veneer of Dev’s seemingly well-ordered world lies suppressed tension - social, ecological, and emotional. Or even metaphysical.

A Still From Jugnuma

It’s a moment that grabs you immediately, like the final scene of Birdman repurposed as a bold opening statement.

Raam Reddy never explains how Dev made this contraption - and he doesn’t need to. Jugnuma is full of such enigmas, left open for interpretation. Does Dev become the godlike overseer that his name implies, but is actually a benevolent landlord with limited foresight? Or is he, like the fairy in the fable a mother tells her child (played beautifully by Tillotama Shome), a being trapped where he doesn’t belong?

The film invites you to decide - whether you prefer a grounded interpretation or a fantastical one, like choosing between the two endings of Life of Pi.

'Jugnuma' Movie Review - Themes of Power, Control, and Fear

Beneath the film’s dreamy surface lies something more raw and unsettling. Like Pleasantville, where rebellion breaks the facade of perfection, Jugnuma explores how disruption exposes the cracks in an idyllic system. The arsonist’s identity is unknown for much of the film, allowing fear and mistrust to spiral.

A Still From Jugnuma

The fires, and the mystery surrounding them strain the relationship between Dev and his workers, creating rifts that are easily exploited by corrupt local authorities. Dev, who sees himself as a kindly employer, begins to lose his moral footing, becoming increasingly suspicious and authoritarian.

The villagers, in turn, grow wary of a nearby nomadic tribe, blaming them for the destruction. One of the nomads catches the attention of Vanya, awakening desires and curiosity that she is finding difficult to suppress. Through her, Reddy explores female desire and liberation, subtly challenging the 'free' yet protective space given by her family.

What is causing the fires? Is it anger at Dev’s use of pesticides, a revolt against caste-linked land ownership, or something more mystical - nature itself pushing back? Raam Reddy doesn't leave you completely at sea by the end, and yet he never offers a single, straightforward answer. This refusal to spoon-feed answers may frustrate some viewers, but it also makes Jugnuma richly rewarding for those willing to interpret its layers.

'Jugnuma' Movie Review - Visual Portrayal and The Performances

Sunil Borkar’s cinematography marries realism and surrealism with painterly grace. The hills are captured in their misty glory, but also as a space filled with uncertainty and quiet menace. The night scenes, with their flickers of fire and fireflies, are as beautiful as they are haunting.

A Still From Jugnuma

Manoj Bajpayee is extraordinary, delivering a performance that peels away Dev’s composure layer by layer. His quiet moments - when his silence is louder than words - are some of the most powerful. Priyanka Bose brings warmth and emotional depth to Nandini, Hiral Sidhu is wonderfully natural as Vanya, and Deepak Dobriyal’s Mohan is the moral anchor of the film. A scene where Dev asks Mohan to take leave is saddening to watch, thanks to Dobriyal’s heartbreakingly subtle performance.

'Jugnuma' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Jugnuma is not an easy film for a casual viewing - its unhurried pace, layered allegories, and ambiguous answers may frustrate some. But for those willing to surrender to Raam Reddy’s world, it is a deeply rewarding cinematic experience; a rare, hypnotic experience that lingers long after the lights come up.

Rating: 3.5

