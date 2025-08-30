Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Filmmakers Vetri Maaran, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Raj B. Shetty and Nag Ashwin unveiled the trailer of Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Jugnuma (The Fable)' on Saturday. It will be presented by Academy Award winner Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

'Jugnuma' has been directed by Raam Reddy, who shot to global glory with his National Award-winning Kannada debut 'Thithi'.

Also Read | Meta Accused of Creating 'Flirty' AI Chatbots of Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway and Selena Gomez Without Permission.

Set in the late 80s, 'Jugnuma' follows Dev (Bajpayee), who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas. Despite all efforts, more fires break out, leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are, according to the press note shared by the makers.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Anurag Kashyap shared the trailer of the film on Saturday.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Indian Women's Ice Hockey Team Quits at INR 25 Lakh Question - Can You Answer It?.

"Jugnuma is @raamreddy.creates's labour of love and a film that has genuinely impacted me as a filmmaker and an audience, and that's why all of us are supporting the film. So happy that Vetri, Lijo, Raj & Nag have come onboard to support the film, and here we present the trailer to you," wrote Anurag Kashyap.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DN9-5RSDJ9j/?

The film had a stellar run at global film festivals, including its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, winning Best Film at the Leeds International Film Festival, and a Special Jury Prize at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Apart from Bajpayee, the film also stars Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobariyal, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot and Hiral Sidhu in the lead roles.

With dialogue penned by Varun Grover, the film features a powerhouse ensemble cast, including Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome. For Reddy, it was a surreal moment to have the trailer of his second feature directorial be launched by mavericks like Vetri Maaran ('Visaranai', 'Asuran'), Lijo Jose Pellissery ('Angamaly Diaries', 'Jallikattu'), Raj B. Shetty, who recently produced the Kannada blockbuster 'So From So' and Nag Ashwin ('Kalki 2898 AD', 'Mahanati), as per the press note. "For a filmmaker, moments like these feel almost unreal. To have some of the most visionary storytellers of our generation come together in support of 'Jugnuma' is both in humbling and deeply affirming. This film was born out of an intimate journey into magical realism - created from the heart and in a vacuum - and to see it embraced by such giants of Indian cinema makes me believe that cinema really is a dream worth fighting for," said Raam Reddy as per the press note.

'Jugnuma' will receive a nationwide release in cinemas on September 12, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)