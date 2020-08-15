Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta will be seen in a dance horror comedy film next. She says she will have to step out of her comfort zone for the film. "I will be a part of 'Rocket Gang', which is a dance film. I have been preparing for the role over the past few months and I am totally excited as the film takes me out of my comfort zone", said Nikita. Rocket Gang: Bosco Leslie Martis’ Dance Flick Will Be Shot in Real-Time Virtual Reality; Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta Starrer to Release in 2021

"Rocket Gang", which will be choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis' debut directorial film, also stars "Student Of The Year 2" actor Aditya Seal. The film will also feature selected dancers who participated in the reality show "Dance India Dance". The Zee Studios production will go on floors in the next few months, and is slated to release in summer 2021. Nikita Dutta Bags The Lead Role In Abhishek Bachchan’s Financial Crime Thriller The Big Bull

Nikita will also romance Abhishek Bachchan in "The Big Bull" and Emraan Hashmi in "Ezra".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).