Jewel Thief Movie Review: Well, at least Saif Ali Khan can take some respite. His new movie, Jewel Thief, actually feels like a film - not just a stitched-together reel-fest like his son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut, Nadaaniyaan, which also dropped on Netflix recently to bad reviews. There are moments in Jewel Thief that almost tap into that deliciously cheesy Race vibe - where you know it’s bonkers but still kind of fun. And yet, for all its efforts to be a campy heist thriller, Jewel Thief just isn’t a well-made film. ‘Jewel Thief’: Jaideep Ahlawat Steals the Show With His Dance Moves in ‘Jaadu’ – 5 Other Times ‘Acclaimed’ Actors Surprised Us With Their Dancing (Watch Videos).

The story centres on Rehan (Saif Ali Khan), a master thief who can steal any jewel or priceless artefact from anywhere in the world. Operating outside India due to a rift with his moralistic father (Kulbhushan Kharbanda), Rehan is reluctantly drawn back home when his father is used as leverage by a dangerous criminal, Rajan Aulakh (Jaideep Ahlawat).

Rajan, in hot water with some clients, wants Rehan to steal the Red Sun - a priceless jewel belonging to an African prince (no, not the one from the spam emails). The prince is on a global tour with the jewel and is currently in Mumbai at a high-security museum. You know what that means, right? Yep - red laser beams. Also, as someone who has stayed in Mumbai for all his lifetime, that's also not Mumbai.

Watch the Trailer of 'Jewel Thief':

Rehan agrees to the job, partly for a hefty cut and partly to save his dad. Along the way, he falls for Farrah (Nikita Dutta), Rajan’s mistreated wife, while also dodging Vikram (Kunal Kapoor), a top cop obsessed with catching him. What follows is your (not so) classic game of deception, double-crosses, and daring thefts.

‘Jewel Thief’ Movie Review - Too Many Cooks?

Interestingly, Jewel Thief is co-directed by Robby Grewal and Kookie Gulati - two filmmakers who’ve previously worked pretty independently. This raises eyebrows: was one brought in to patch up the other's mess? Hard to say, but judging by how ordinary the final product is, it doesn’t matter much. Unlike the Justice League debacle where you could spot Whedon versus Snyder scenes a mile off, Jewel Thief blurs the fault lines completely - because there are just so many faults to choose from.

A Still From Jewel Thief

Right from the start, it’s obvious the film isn’t going for polish. Pub lighting to glam up the scenes, glaringly obvious green-screen usage, jarring editing cuts - like, during the villain's intro, the camera cuts mid-stride to his sidekick explaining what the villain is doing, then immediately returns to the villain's stride like nothing’s amiss. It's awry all along.

A Still From Jewel Thief

Then there’s the flailing attempts to make you laugh, like Rehan's interactions with the two bumbling cops assigned to track him. When it’s not clear whether you’re supposed to laugh, the background score spells it out for you - so don't worry. The dialogue swings from wannabe witty to cringey and borderline racist. Sample this conversation in a scene involving Rajan, Rehan and a Japanese tourist - "Samjhe kya, Chinese noodles?" "I’m Japanese." "Oh, I love sushi." Was this written in 2007?

A Still From Jewel Thief

Subplots get rushed—like Rehan and Farrah’s romance, which escalates way too fast, or the estranged family angle that feels lifted from Naam Hai Boss. Saif, looking older than the role calls for, feels miscast next to Gagan Arora playing his brother.

‘Jewel Thief’ Movie Review - Heist Scenes Are Camp!

Still, I wouldn’t call Jewel Thief a total trainwreck. There’s something oddly nostalgic in its dated storytelling style. Once the heist sequences kick in, there’s enough goofy fun to enjoy - if you don’t mind the clunky execution. The museum heist could’ve been from Race 2, while the elaborate plane robbery has all the logic of a Bollywood fever dream. Continuity errors abound - characters teleport between cabins - but the chaos kind of works, especially when you have nearly all the main cast doing something or the other.

A Still From Jewel Thief

But the fun doesn't last. The film sticks rigidly to the heist movie blueprint without ever subverting or surprising us. You can predict every twist. Rehan’s “failures” are clearly part of a bigger plan, and sloppy editing only makes the upcoming reveals more obvious. If a heist film doesn’t con the audience - even if it is something as silly as gold loot being moulded into mini Coopers in Players - then it’s not doing its job. And that’s Jewel Thief’s biggest flaw.

‘Jewel Thief’ Movie Review - The Performances

As for performances, Jaideep Ahlawat steals the show (pun intended). Despite weak writing, he adds menace with his physical tics and intimidating presence. Saif, on the other hand, feels off - as if he dusted off a forgotten role and phoned it in. Between this, Adipurush and Devara, one has to ask: why aren’t we giving Saif better scripts? I’m From Haryana, Have Danced a Lot Since Childhood: Jaideep Ahlawat Opens Up About His Viral Dance Moves in Jewel Thief’s Song ‘Jaadu’.

A Still From Jewel Thief

Nikita Dutta does well enough as the sad ‘moll with a heart of gold’. Kunal Kapoor, saddled with a thankless cop role, feels stuck in a never-ending Jai Dixit cosplay - forever chasing, never catching. Also, if your main mission is to nab a master thief, why assign two cartoonish incompetents to tail him?

‘Jewel Thief’ Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Jewel Thief attempts to fake campy mayhem as sophisticated cinema, but it doesn't quite succeed at the swindle. There are moments of cheesy thrills and in Jaideep Ahlawat's performance that attempt to elevate the mess, but the movie's formulaic plotting, ordinary execution and less-than-impressive technical values give it the feel of a rough blueprint rather than a smooth heist thriller. Jewel Thief is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 2.0

