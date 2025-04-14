"Jaadu", a song from the upcoming Netflix Hindi film Jewel Thief, has been trending over the past few days – and the reason is Jaideep Ahlawat. The track features the film’s main cast – Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, and Ahlawat – showing off their dance moves. While all of them are undeniably cool, it was Ahlawat who truly surprised fans with how effortlessly he lit up the dance floor. Despite having limited screen time in the song, he still managed to steal the show. ‘Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins’ Teaser: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat Navigate a Web of Deception to Steal the African Red Sun Diamond.

A big reason for the buzz is that Bollywood has rarely given Jaideep Ahlawat – one of the finest actors in the industry – a chance to showcase his dancing skills. Known for his critically acclaimed performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, An Action Hero, Three of Us, Maharaj, and in series such as Paatal Lok and The Broken News, Ahlawat has typically been associated with intense, dramatic roles. Hopefully, "Jaadu" will open up more opportunities for him to shine on the dance floor as well.

Watch the Song 'Jaadu' From 'Jewel Thief'

Jaideep Ahlawat isn’t the first actor known primarily for their serious or critically lauded performances to surprise audiences with their dancing chops. Here are five such performers who revealed a whole new side of themselves through dance.

1. Vicky Kaushal

Known for his powerful performances since his breakout role in Masaan, Vicky Kaushal transitioned into a commercial star with hits like Uri and the recent Chhaava. While he took Instagram by storm with his slick moves in “Tauba Tauba” from Bad Newwz, it was in Govinda Naam Mera that he first revealed his talent for full-blown Bollywood dance routines – much to the delight of his fans.

2. Rajkummar Rao

A brilliant actor who earned widespread acclaim before achieving mainstream popularity, Rajkummar Rao’s turn in Bareilly Ki Barfi not only added a commercial spark to his career but also showcased his dancing abilities. He’s continued to impress in this regard with performances in films like Stree 2, especially in the catchy track "Aayi Nayi".

3. Richa Chadha

Best known for her intense roles in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Masaan, and Madam Chief Minister, Richa Chadha wowed fans with her elegant mujra performance in "Masoom Dil Hai Mera" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi. Her finesse wasn’t entirely unexpected, however, as she has formal training in Kathak. Heeramandi Review: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha Deliver Career-Best Performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Grandiose But Drawn-Out Netflix Series.

4. Kay Kay Menon

Often seen in more serious or gritty roles – Black Friday, Shaurya, and others – Kay Kay Menon let his hair down in the exuberant "Sajnaji Vari Vari" from Reema Kagti’s Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. His wild, uninhibited moves made the song a standout hit when it released in 2007.

5. Vinay Pathak

In the 2007 film Aaja Nachle, Vinay Pathak stunned not only his on-screen wife (played by Sushmita Mukherjee) but also audiences with his energetic performance in the climactic dance sequence. His unexpected enthusiasm left us all pleasantly surprised – and thoroughly entertained.

