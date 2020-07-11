Coronavirus has changed a lot of things and particularly for Bollywood actors. With the theatres remaining shut due to the virus, there have been no new film releases and also the film shoots have come to halt amid all this. While a few makers have gone for direct to OTT releases, it hasn't been the same for other films. Also, the films that have been in pre-production have come to a halt but it looks like makers are trying to find new ways to begin work. Looks like Kangana Ranaut decided to do the same to start work on her upcoming film and hence had a virtual reading session recently for her film Dhaakad. Dhaakad Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Looks 'Bloody' Good in her Next Action Entertainer (Watch Video).

The actress has been spending the coronavirus quarantine time at her hometown with family. We have seen pictures and videos of her enjoying this family time at her Manali house. Recently, the actress' team handle took to Instagram to share a picture of her virtual reading session with the film's writer and director, Ritesh Shah, Razneesh Ghai and producer Sohail Maklai. Sharing a screengrab of their session, the handle wrote, "It's a virtual script reading session for #KanganaRanaut @RazyGhai,@writish and @SohailMaklai as they start preparing for #Dhaakad."

Check Out the Post Here:

The first look of Dhaakad had released a while ago and the film was recently in controversy after director-choreographer had mentioned in an interview that it was shelved. It was, however, later confirmed by Kangana Ranaut that the film is very much still on. Looks like the actress has decided to use her lockdown time to prep for the role and hence is already doing the virtual reading sessions.

