Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut's team account took to social media to thank the Center for providing her with Y-plus security after her recent verbal spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who asked the actress not to return to Mumbai in a scathing piece written against her in Saamna. Although, hours later now Kangana has taken to her account to share a post saying that BMC officials are allegedly trying to demolish her Mumbai office. The actress in a Twitter thread revealed how her office space was raided without any notice and also claimed that they will be demolishing the structure tomorrow. Kangana Ranaut Gets Y Plus Category Security, Centre Approves Demand Ahead of Her Visit to Mumbai.

Kangana first shared a video of her office space, which she bought after setting up her own production house. In a tweet, she mentioned how she dreamt of setting up her own office in Mumbai and achieved the same after a hardwork of 15 years. In the following tweet, she posted a video and wrote, "They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbours when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property Slightly smiling face." She further also revealed, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure."Kangana Ranaut Responds to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s 'Strict-Action' Remark, Says ‘From PoK to Taliban in One Day’.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's Post Here:

I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

Kangana recently received immense criticism for her statement saying, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" In response to the same, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Raut on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to take action against people defaming the city police.

