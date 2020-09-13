Kangana Ranaut recently met Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the actress seemed quite content with her meeting. The actress' followers believe she's putting up a brave face after her office was demolished by BMC officials. While she believed there was no illegal construction to demolish in the first place, BMC insists there were multiple such constructions in her office premises. Post Bombay High Court's stay on the demolition proceedings, the actress is now demanding justice for the unjust treatment she has received. Kangana Ranaut Shares Visuals of Her Razed Office by BMC, Calls the Demolition #DeathofDemocracy (Watch Video).

When Kangana in her interaction with ANI was asked about her meeting with the governor she said, “I told him about the unjust treatment I have received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens, including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the governor listened to me like his own daughter." Her pictures with Rangoli and the governor from Raj Bhavan are now going viral on the internet and going by them, Kangana looks quite content and happy with the discussion she had with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Says BMC Responsible for Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Office.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Interaction

#WATCH I met Governor Koshyari & told him about unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like a daughter: Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/aZRohVVUhi — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

While some may believe if Kangana is planning to enter politics after her spat with politicians and government in Maharashtra, she insists she has no interest in joining politics and was merely acting as a common man. Kangana is utterly upset to see her demolished office but will continue working from it without any restoration and repair work.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).