Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood Celebrities For Staying Mum On Ajay Pandita's Killing, Calls It 'Selective Secularism' (Watch Video)

Kangana Ranaut Appeals For Justice For Slain Kashmiri Pandit Ajay Pandita (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

The killing of a Kashmiri sarpanch, Ajay Pandita in Anantnag, has been heavily condemned in the country. While investigations are still going on, what has come to light so far is that Ajay, who lived in the valley for almost 20 years now, was shot dead by terrorists. What's more disheartening is that latest reports coming to the fore suggest, two months ago, Ajay had requested a security detail be assigned to him as he feared for his life and his worst fears came true. In fact, the Kashmiri Pandits' organisation too has strongly condemned Ajay's killing. Jammu and Kashmir: Ajay Pandita, A Sarpanch From Anantnag District, Killed After Terrorists Opened Fire At Him.

And just like she voices her opinion on all things happening in India, Kangana Ranaut, who is currently in her hometown Himanchal due to the lockdown, lashed out at Bollywood for their 'selective secularism' and for not standing up for issues that require their support. Kangana Ranaut Slams B-town Celebs for Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement, Questions Their Silence on Sadhu Lynching in Maharashtra.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Video Below:

#KanganaRanaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood and so-called liberals and urges @narendramodi @PMOIndia to take strict action against atrocities done on #KashmiriPandits and their safe return to their homeland. #AjayPandita #JusticeForAjayPandita pic.twitter.com/gy6PxxkzEh — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 10, 2020

Kangana also went on to urge PM Narendra Modi to take immediate and strict action against the killing of Pandits in Kashmir, re-establish Hinduism in Kashmir and also avenge the death of Ajay Pandita. Kangana Ranaut Showcases Her Amazing Piano Skills As She Plays the Love Story Theme (Watch Video).

Kangana was also recently in the news for having lashed out at Bollywood for only standing up to issues that suited them the best. Kangana recently the industry on why they are questioning George Floyd's death but not talking about the Sadhu Lynching that took place last month in Maharashtra.