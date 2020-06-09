Kangana Ranaut Showcases Her Amazing Piano Skills As She Plays the Love Story Theme (Watch Video)

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus quarantine has shown us how everyone who has been making the most of this time to acquire new skills. We have seen Bollywood celebs do everything from upping their culinary skills to doing other household tasks like cleaning and stuff. It looks like Kangana Ranaut utilised this time to spruce up her musical talents by learning the piano. In a recent post shared by her team's Instagram handle, Kangana can be seen playing the piano like a true blue artist. Aparajita Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut to Direct the Film Based on Ram Mandir Case, Says 'It's a Story of Love, Faith and Unity'.

In the video, Kangana can be seen playing the theme track from the 1970 Hollywood classic Love Story. The actress is currently quarantined at her Manali home. Sharing the video, the handle wrote, "#KanganaRanaut turns to classics — plays Love Story theme on the piano at her house in Manali." The actress is seen concentrating on playing the instrument and is completely into it.

Check Out the Video Here:

The amazing video also gives us a glimpse of her extraordinary, lavish home and we bet fans are loving it. Earlier, we had seen her swanky Mumbai office in another post shared by her team's account. he post read: “#KanganaRanaut gives true Girl Boss and Fashionista vibes as she poses for a picture at her mesmerizing studio, #ManikarnikaFilms." Kangana Ranaut Rubbishes Rumours of Thalaivi Getting an OTT Says ‘Can’t Opt Digital Release As Its a Massive Scale Film’.

On the work front, we recently learnt that the actress will be directing another film now and it is none other than Aparajita Ayodhya, the film that is based on the Ram Mandir case.