Kangana Ranaut Slams B-town Celebs for Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement, Questions Their Silence on Sadhu Lynching in Maharashtra

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut hates mincing her words and she likes to call spade a spade. The Gangster actress whose utterly sharped words have often landed her in different controversies has targeted B-town celebs once again - this time for showing support to the #BlackLivesMatter movement. It all started after George Floyd, a black man's death in police custody and the incident highlighted the plight of their community in modern-day America. While celebs in the west are actively voicing their anger over the unfortunate incident, Bollywood actors too are standing in solidarity with them and their support has irked Kangana. Karan Johar Supports #BlackOutTuesday Movement in His Latest Tweet; Twitterati Questions His Silence Over Minority Mistreatment in India.

The actress in her conversation with Pinkvilla has slammed these celebs for staying mum on incidents happening in India. "The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they [Bollywood celebrities] continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes," she said while reacting to their hypocrisy.

Kangana further highlighted Bollywood's 'selective outrage' by saying “Even for environmental issues, you see them fight for a white teenage kid but so many incredible elderly women and even children. They are doing exceptionally well in India on environmental matters without any help or support. Some of them were honoured with the Padma Shri award. I was amazed to see their stories, but they never get the same acknowledgement from the industry. Perhaps, sadhus or tribal people aren’t fancy enough for the Bollywood crowd or their followers." From Priyanka Chopra to Disha Patani, This Twitter User Exposes Hypocrisy Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tweeted on #BlackLivesMatter But Have Endorsed Fairness Ads.

B-town actresses, in particular, were earlier trolled for tweeting their reactions to racism while endorsing fairness creams simultaneously. Priyanka Chopra was also questioned for reacting to the incidents happening in the west and staying blind for the ones happening in her own country.