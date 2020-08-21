Kanika Kapoor is the current IT girl of the town! She was recently in the news after testing positive for coronavirus. However, she recovered from the same and even faced the online abuse which she faced due to the controversy. However, the sensation did not get bowed down by the negativity. Her fans too supported her during the row and sent positive vibes for her recovery.

The "Baby Doll" fame singer definitely became a household name through this hit Sunny Leone track. But she since then has only given more chartbusters to groove on! Amid the noise on social media, her fans have surely not forgotten her contribution to the Gen Z's party playlist. Here are a few of them which in fact you play right now to brighten up the mood.

Baby Doll From Ragini MMS 2

Lovely From Happy New Year

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan From Roy

Beat Pe Booty From A Flying Jatt

Luv Letter From The Legend of Michael Mishra

These were some of the amazing and upbeat tracks crooned by the talented and versatile singer. So put on the headphones and turn on the volume to the maximum for Kanika's powerful voice is here to cheer you up!

