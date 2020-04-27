Kanika Kapoor Decides to Donate Plasma after Recovering from COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor decides to donate her plasma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kanika Kapoor has decided to do her bit in helping the nation's fight against coronavirus. The Baby Doll singer who's a COVID-19 survivor will donate her plasms to coronavirus patients fighting the disease. Her decision is expected to motivate other survivors to come ahead and donate their plasmas that may the ongoing treatment. However, the process is a bit tedious and doctors have to ensure if she could be a healthy donor. Kanika Kapoor is Making Some Warm Memories with Her Family as They Continue to Observe Quarantine Together (View Pic).

A team of doctors from King George Medical (KGMU), Lucknow will check the singer's blood to see if she can donate the plasma. They will be visiting her residence to collect the sample and if they found her fit, she'll donate her plasma in KGMU on April 28 or 29. Kanika had tested positive for COVID-19 in four of her consecutive tests and was allowed to leave the hospital after her fifth and sixth report came in negative. Kanika Kapoor Finally Shares Her Truth On COVID-19 Diagnosis After Receiving Constant Backlash.

Earlier, we read reports of Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson deciding to donate their blood to help develop a coronavirus vaccine. The couple wanted to help in any way they can and decided to donate their blood for research purposes.