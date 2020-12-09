Search engine giant Google has released its year overview stats. The way netizens were hooked up on Google in 2020 is intriguing to watch, as the year was marked by the once-in-a-century pandemic. In India, the list of 10 most searched personalities include US President-elect Joe Biden, singer Kanika Kapoor and news anchor Arnab Goswami among others. Google Year in Search 2020: IPL, Coronavirus, US Elections Results, Joe Biden, Dil Bechara & What is Binod, Know The Most Searched Terms on Search Engine in This Year.

The list was compiled by Google based on the maximum searches made by internet users in India, using its search engine. LatestLY below lists all the 10 names that have been featured by Google, and offer a brief insight on why the top five were trending the most.

Year in Search 2020 in India: 10 Most Searched Personalities

Joe Biden

Not many internet users in India were thorough about the stature of Biden in American politics, until the first week of November. The 78-year-old Democrat succeeded in pulling a victory against US President Donald Trump in the high-stake presidential elections. He is set to takeover the reigns from January.

Arnab Goswami

The Republic TV editor-in-chief was in the limelight for his face-off with the Maharashtra government. A couple of FIRs were registered against him for alleged misreporting, along with a case of abetment to suicide - dating back to 2018 - revived against him by the state police.

Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for an array of hit Bollywood numbers, was massively searched in the first half of this year. She was amongst the first celebrities in India to contract the coronavirus. The allegation of attending public events after her return from London in March - in violation of the quarantining norms - further drew her into the primetime news discourse.

Kim Jong-un

The North Korean dictator remains one of the most searched personalities in India across the year, as netizens remain intrigued about the lack of information around him. This year, the search volume was high as rumours that went on for several months claimed that he has suffered a shock demise. The apprehensions were laid to rest after Kim addressed the military day celebrations in October.

Amitabh Bachchan

The "superstar of the century" raised heartbeats across the nation after he was found infected with coronavirus in July. Considering his age, the country was intrigued about all the developments that emerged after his diagnosis with the contagious disease. Fortunately, the 78-year-old recovered within weeks of testing positive.

The above names are the five most-searched personalities. The list includes five more names - with Afghan spin bowler Rashid Khan ranking 6th, actress Rhea Chakraborty 7th, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris 8th, actress Ankita Lokhande 9th and Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut 10th.

