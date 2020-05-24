COVID-19: Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani - List Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Bollywood celebs who tested positive for coronavirus (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak brought everything to a standstill and India is currently in its fourth phase of lockdown. With all celebrities quarantining at their homes since early on, India has fortunately seen less cases of those in the entertainment industry testing positive for the virus, compared to Hollywood where big names such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Sean Penn among others tested positive and recovered. In Bollywood, one of the first cases of coronavirus was famed singer Kanika Kapoor who had tested positive after returning from London. Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Positive for COVID-19; Reveals He Hasn't Been Showing Symptoms.

Recently actor Kiran Kumar who has been seen in films such as Dhadkan has been reported to have tested positive for the virus. The actor has been reported to be asymptomatic and has been under self-quarantine for the past 10 days at his home. Currently, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,31,868 has as confirmed by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among other Bollywood celebs who had a brush with the deadly virus are also the likes of Purab Kohli, Karim Morani among others. Here a list of Bollywood celebs who had tested positive for the virus. Zoa Morani Donates Blood in Mumbai for Plasma Therapy, Requests All COVID-19 Survivors to Come Forward and Help Those Affected By Coronavirus (View Pics).

We certainly hope a speedy recovery for actor Kiran Kumar just like the other Indian celebs who battled the virus and emerged stronger on the other side. Stay tuned for more updates on Kiran Kumar's health.