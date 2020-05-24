COVID-19: Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani - List Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak brought everything to a standstill and India is currently in its fourth phase of lockdown. With all celebrities quarantining at their homes since early on, India has fortunately seen less cases of those in the entertainment industry testing positive for the virus, compared to Hollywood where big names such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Sean Penn among others tested positive and recovered. In Bollywood, one of the first cases of coronavirus was famed singer Kanika Kapoor who had tested positive after returning from London. Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Positive for COVID-19; Reveals He Hasn't Been Showing Symptoms.
Recently actor Kiran Kumar who has been seen in films such as Dhadkan has been reported to have tested positive for the virus. The actor has been reported to be asymptomatic and has been under self-quarantine for the past 10 days at his home. Currently, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,31,868 has as confirmed by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among other Bollywood celebs who had a brush with the deadly virus are also the likes of Purab Kohli, Karim Morani among others. Here a list of Bollywood celebs who had tested positive for the virus. Zoa Morani Donates Blood in Mumbai for Plasma Therapy, Requests All COVID-19 Survivors to Come Forward and Help Those Affected By Coronavirus (View Pics).
Kiran Kumar
Actor Kiran Kumar diagnosed with Covid 19. Pray for his good health. #Bollywood #actor #kirankumar
Kanika Kapoor:
Karim Morani
Zoa Morani
And tomorrrowww will be 14 days since I came home from the hospital , as per my Dr’s instructions on post care, I practiced complete 14 days self isolation! Strict distancing from my mother and rest of the family ! So excited to donate my blood soon for the new plasma therapy that has gone into trials, ( a patient that has recovered from Covid-19 has built antibodies against the virus and can donate blood to share these antibodies with other Covid positive patients and help them recover ) Spoke to bmc officials, they have to do some blood tests and health check ups on me and then i will get a green signal to be a donor ! Fingers crossed ! So thrilled that my blood will be of some use , hopefully 🤞🏽 Enough of self pampering , back to the grind now !! Just in time for the holy month of Ramzaan 😇 Self discipline, restraining the senses , social media distancing , purification, growth and prayer🤞🏽 #ramzanmubarak🌙 #indiafightscorona stronger this month 🤞🏽
Purab Kohli
Thank you 🙏🏽 all you lovely people for your warms wishes 💜 we really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now. Please remember It is important to stay indoors now. Yes it’s hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it. A big shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Take care and lots of love from Lucy, Inaya, Osian and me. This is a photo of us in Coonoor last year while I was filming Out of love. Also a reminder to me of the good times to come once we beat this problem as #OneWorld #FightAgainstCorona
We certainly hope a speedy recovery for actor Kiran Kumar just like the other Indian celebs who battled the virus and emerged stronger on the other side. Stay tuned for more updates on Kiran Kumar's health.