After the success of their last track ‘Kash Maar’ which was released by Zee Music Company, Dj Ruchir and Mellow D are back with a heartbreak club banger ‘Roko Roko’ featuring Nikki Tamboli which has already gained over 10 Million views on YouTube within the first 3 days of the release.

The track gained one million views within the first nine hours of release and 10 millions views following the next 2 days. The track is released by BGBNG Music / Sony Music. The track has received a lot of appreciation from leading artists in the industry such as B Praak, Ikka, Kanika Kapoor, Amaal Mallik and many more.

The track is mixed by ‘Hanish Taneja’ known of his works with Divine, Amaal Malik, Akull, Ritviz and many more. The track is mastered by Luca Pretolesi (Studio DMI) known for his works for J Balvin, Willy William and Major Lazer. The director of the official video is Ankush Kathuria.

Dj Ruchir said “This is my first ever song which has crossed 10 million views and it’s a huge thing for me”.

Many more tracks are in the pipeline from Dj Ruchir along with various other artists.