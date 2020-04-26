Kanika Kapoor Finally Issues an Official Statement Regarding Her COVID-19 Test 'Facts' After Receiving Constant Backlash (View Post)

Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kanika Kapoor has been in the news since a last few weeks. The Bollywood singer, who initially tested positive of COVID-10 and later negative, was accused of partying in ill-health. She was also accused of ignoring symptoms and also missing the screening at the airport. There were more reports of her throwing 'tantrums' in the hospital where she was put into quarantine. Hoever, after days of silence, Kanika has finally issued an official statement clarifying her side of the story. Did Prince Charles Contract Coronavirus from Kanika Kapoor During Her UK Visit? Here's The Fact Check Of The Viral Pictures.

In an elongated post, she firstly informs that she is currently in Lucknow staying with her family. She also thanked her supporters, friends and family for being with her and understanding her silence. She states that she came across many fabricated stories about her and was waiting for the truth to come out.

In the note further, she narrates the exact turn of events since she returned from UK to India. The 42-year-old performer also pointed out that none of those she came into contact during this period were tested positive. Check out her official statement below.

Kanika Kapoor's Statement:

View this post on Instagram Stay Home Stay Safe 🙏🏼 A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on Apr 26, 2020 at 1:50am PDT

"Negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality, " Kanika concludes. The singer has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate messages, not just by fans and netizens but also the celebs in the industry. She trended for the longest time in March-April making her the 'most searched female celebrity' according to Yahoo India. Well, now that she is fine, we hope that the negativity around her diminishes.