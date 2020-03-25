Did Prince Charles Contract Coronavirus from Kanika Kapoor During Her UK Visit? Here's The Fact Check Of The Viral Pictures

Kanika Kapoor With Prince Charles (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Prince Charles has been tested positive for coronavirus. And while the whole world is worried over the coronavirus pandemic taking over the world, not even sparing the Royals, on Twitter a picture of Kanika Kapoor and Prince Charles is doing the rounds. The viral pictures are implying that Kanika Kapoor recently met Prince Charles and soon after that Prince Charles got infected with the coronavirus. For those who do not know Baby Doll Mai Sone Di singer was tested positive for coronavirus last week and received a lot of flak for hiding her travel history. Kanika had returned from the UK after which she had reportedly attended a party in Kanpur that was attended by several prominent personalities and bureaucrats. Kanika Kapoor Tested Positive for COVID-19: 63 People Who Attended the Bollywood Singer’s Party Declared Negative for Coronavirus.

However, as soon as the news of Prince Charles contracting coronavirus broke out people have started sharing this picture of him being greeted by Kanika Kapoor. A lot of points hint at the fact that maybe Prince of Wales contracted COVID-19 from Kanika Kapoor. While some are pointing out that she had just returned from the UK before she was tested for coronavirus, also both the cases came up within a week. However, it is not yet clarified if she had met Prince Charles before getting tested for COVID-19 or not but the picture is surely not current. The two pics that are going viral are these:

Here's Another One:

Maybe Kanika got virus from Prince Charles. https://t.co/qZLGpFKnup — सेल्फ क्वाॅरंटीन्ड घरकोंबडा चैतन्य कुळकर्णी (@chai2kul) March 25, 2020

Both the pictures are not from this year. The first one in which she is wearing a golden shimmer dress is from the year 2018 when she became only Indian artist to perform in the presence of Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace. Whereas the second pic is from the time Kanika Kapoor met Prince Charles in the year 2015.

So there is no way these pictures are linked to Prince Charles' current health situation. Prince Charles has been tested positive with COVID 19 with mild symptoms and is "otherwise remains in good health". Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested as well but does not have the virus.

Fact check